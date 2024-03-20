Stand-alone Bottle Stores In Harare CBD Face Closure

6 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 14:32:42 GMT

The Government has decided not to renew licenses for all stand-alone bottle stores currently operating in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD). These licenses are set to expire in June.

Going forward, only liquor stores located within supermarkets will be permitted to operate within the CBD.

Gabriel Masvora, the Communications and Advocacy Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, told The Sunday Mail that all liquor retailing licenses will expire on June 30. He said:

Feedback