Stand-alone Bottle Stores In Harare CBD Face Closure
The Government has decided not to renew licenses for all stand-alone bottle stores currently operating in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD). These licenses are set to expire in June.
Going forward, only liquor stores located within supermarkets will be permitted to operate within the CBD.
Gabriel Masvora, the Communications and Advocacy Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, told The Sunday Mail that all liquor retailing licenses will expire on June 30. He said:
Specifically for Harare CBD, we have flagged all bottle stores and all their licences will not be renewed.
Together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s licensing inspectorate, they (Liquor Licensing Board) are carrying out a joint compliance inspection to check on all outlets that sell liquor.
Only bottle stores in large supermarkets will be allowed to operate in the CBD post-June 30, 2024.
Masvora said in terms of the new regulations, liquor outlets “will not enjoy automatic (licence) renewal” for the year 2024 if their operations pose a threat to public safety. He added:
It is up to the businesses to ensure that they register as stipulated by the law, and as Liquor Licensing Board (LLB), we process the application as long as it confirms the requirements as we have outlined them to prospective applicants.
New regulations, introduced by the LLB last year, outline specific requirements for nightclubs. These guidelines include:
- Soundproofing, air conditioning, and insurance.
- Illuminated fire escape signs should be visible at all times.
- A minimum of two water closets for each sex and at least three urinal bowls or a three-meter-long urinal are necessary.
- Bar countertops and shelves must have a smooth, impervious finish.
- Adequate firefighting appliances and fire escape facilities must be in place.
