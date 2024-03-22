CCC Faction Disavows Ncube And Mafume

6 minutes ago Fri, 22 Mar 2024 13:38:07 GMT

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) faction, which previously supported the party’s former leader Nelson Chamisa, has unequivocally distanced itself from Welshman Ncube and Jacob Mafume. These two individuals purportedly assumed leadership roles within the opposition party.

During a media briefing held in Harare on Thursday, March 21, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi emphatically stated that the party does not recognize Ncube and Mafume as legitimate leaders. He said: