CCC Faction Disavows Ncube And Mafume
The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) faction, which previously supported the party’s former leader Nelson Chamisa, has unequivocally distanced itself from Welshman Ncube and Jacob Mafume. These two individuals purportedly assumed leadership roles within the opposition party.
During a media briefing held in Harare on Thursday, March 21, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi emphatically stated that the party does not recognize Ncube and Mafume as legitimate leaders. He said:
Those who claim that they are leaders of CCC are liars. They should be here but they are not. People should not listen to those men as they are not the leaders of the party.Feedback
In terms of Councillor Mafume, he was elected and sponsored under CCC. He was our candidate and has decided what he has decided and the party can not be beholden to that.
This movement is bigger than any individual, not least its objectives and aims which is to attain and usher in democratic change in our country.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals