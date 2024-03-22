Man Strangles Girlfriend, Keeps Body For Two Days

The grim discovery occurred when a witness visited Nkomo’s residence in search of the deceased.

Upon finding Amanda’s body, the witness promptly alerted the authorities. Consequently, Nkomo was apprehended, and the decomposing body was recovered.

Nkomo made his initial court appearance recently and has been remanded in custody until April 4.

This tragic incident sheds light on the urgent need to address issues of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, which can have devastating consequences for individuals and communities alike.

Domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, encompasses a range of harmful behaviours within intimate relationships.

These behaviours include physical, sexual, or psychological harm, such as physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse, and controlling behaviours.

Such violence affects people across socioeconomic, religious, and cultural backgrounds and can have far-reaching impacts on physical and psychological health, economic security, and social well-being.

In this case, it unfortunately resulted in the gruesome murder of a defenceless woman at the hands of a man who was supposed to be his protector.

