Petroleum Dealer Fined US$600 For Operating Without A Permit

During the inspection, the ZERA official observed an employee at the service station selling both petrol and diesel to customers.

The official introduced himself and requested the company’s ZERA retail license. However, Maropafadzo Energy failed to provide the required license.

The ZERA official then issued a Notice to the service station, instructing them to produce the ZERA retail license either at the nearest ZERA offices or the nearest police station by March 11, 2024. The company did not comply within the stipulated timeframe.

On March 13, 2024, the ZERA official, accompanied by the police, revisited the service station.

To their dismay, Maropafadzo Energy continued its operations, selling petroleum products to the public without proper authorization.

As a consequence, the service station was prohibited from operating until it rectified its operations per ZERA requirements.

During the inspection, authorities seized 218 litres of petrol and 4,764 litres of diesel from the service station as evidence of illegal activity.

The Norton Magistrates Court found Maropafadzo Energy guilty of dealing in petroleum products without a license and imposed a fine of US$600 on the company as a penalty for its actions.

