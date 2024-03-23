New ZACC Chairperson, Reza, Pledges To Recover Stolen Wealth

It is something dear to my heart. We are going to ensure that criminals are dislodged; proceeds of crime must be recovered and it must be known that crime does not pay…

I am going to ensure that no docket leaves ZACC unless it is complete and all elements of the crime have been attended to.

That way, we have a fighting chance to secure a conviction. Once we secure a conviction, people will have faith in ZACC and the administration of justice.

Reza and Fungayi Jessie Majome were both sworn in on Wednesday. Majome now holds the position of chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

Reza stepped into the role previously held by Loice Matanda-Moyo, who became the Prosecutor General in October of last year. Meanwhile, Majome succeeded Elasto Mugwadi.

Before his recent appointment, Reza served as the deputy prosecutor general.

Majome, a former MDC MP and lawyer, played significant roles as Deputy Minister in both the Women’s Affairs and Justice ministries during the unity government from 2009 to 2013.

