Young Warriors Lose Both Matches In Malawi tri-nation Tournament

8 minutes ago Sat, 23 Mar 2024 06:46:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe U20 team concluded the tri-nation tournament in Malawi without a victory, suffering a 3-1 defeat against Kenya on Friday, March 22.

In their opening match, the Young Warriors lost to host Malawi with a 3-2 scoreline, resulting in their placement at the bottom of the triangular tournament standings.

Similar to their previous game, Zimbabwe conceded three goals, and once again, the scorer was Denzel Mapuwa from Greenfuel.

Feedback