Young Warriors Lose Both Matches In Malawi tri-nation Tournament
The Zimbabwe U20 team concluded the tri-nation tournament in Malawi without a victory, suffering a 3-1 defeat against Kenya on Friday, March 22.
In their opening match, the Young Warriors lost to host Malawi with a 3-2 scoreline, resulting in their placement at the bottom of the triangular tournament standings.
Similar to their previous game, Zimbabwe conceded three goals, and once again, the scorer was Denzel Mapuwa from Greenfuel.
At halftime, Kenya led 2-0, eventually extending their advantage to 3-0 before Mapuwa’s consolation goal.
Elly Owande of Kenya found the net as early as the 7th minute, slotting home from the edge of the box.
The second goal followed in the 27th minute after a swift counter-attack.
Kenya further solidified their lead with Hassan Beja Kitsao scoring in the 68th minute.
Denzel Mapuwa’s late strike provided the Young Warriors with a consolation in the game.
Young Warriors coach Simon Marange acknowledged defeat against a superior team, whose players were in better condition.
Most of the Young Warriors are not regularly active in domestic competitions.
