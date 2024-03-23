ZANU PF MP Granted Protection Order Against Estranged Lover

Additionally, she allegedly spread negative information about him while visiting Parliament.

The legislator also requested that the court prevent the respondent from contacting members of his church, Johane Masowe Chishanu in Marimba, where she supposedly fabricated rumours of a non-existent romantic involvement. Said Makumbe:

She calls almost every male member of my church and lies to them that I am bedding their wives and threatens my female churchmates, dragging my name into the mud since I am a leader at the church.

Makumbe argued in court that the respondent had no legitimate reason to visit the ZANU PF headquarters, as she neither worked there nor conducted any business on the party’s premises. Her sole association was as a party member.

Makuvure, in opposition, accused Makumbe of falsehoods before the court. She alleged that he had infected her with HIV and subsequently demanded paternity tests for their minor child.

She asserted her affiliation with Forever Associate Zimbabwe, a shadow organization linked to ZANU PF, emphasizing her unquestionable right to be present at the national party headquarters for meetings.

Makuvure informed the court that she did not object to Makumbe’s request for a paternity test.

However, she requested that the court also order him to provide maintenance for the minor child.

Magistrate Mukwesha granted Makumbe’s application for a protection order against the respondent.

In Zimbabwe, paternity disputes often arise in legal settings related to child maintenance.

In such cases, a parent (or alleged parent) may dispute paternity, claiming they are not the biological father of the child.

DNA testing is commonly used to establish paternity, although it can be relatively expensive.

