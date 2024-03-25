Bogus CIO Officer Fined US$300 For Impersonation

However, the supervisor noticed a critical discrepancy: the TIP was not issued in the accused person’s name, as legally required.

When questioned about the irregularity, the accused person asserted that he was an undercover operative from the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO). He said he was investigating politicians.

The supervisor was not convinced by the accused person’s story. A thorough inquiry revealed that the man was not a legitimate public officer.

Instead, he had assumed a false identity, attempting to exploit his supposed undercover status.

The case was brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court. The court found the accused person guilty of impersonation.

As a result, he was sentenced to 7 months of imprisonment. However, 3 months of the sentence were suspended, provided he paid a fine of US$300. An additional 4 months were suspended for five years.

Impersonating a public official is a criminal offence under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Section 179 of the Criminal Law Code states that any person who, with the intention of obtaining an advantage (either for themselves or someone else), impersonates a police officer, peace officer, or public official, commits the offence of impersonation.

The act of impersonation involves falsely assuming the role of an official to gain an advantage or instil fear. Here is what the law says on impersonation:

179 Impersonating police officer, peace officer or public official (1) Any person who, for the purpose of obtaining any advantage, whether for himself or herself or for some other person, impersonates a police officer, peace officer or public official shall be guilty of impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official, as the case may be, and liable (a) in a case where the accused impersonated a peace officer or police officer, to a fine not exceeding level ten or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or both; (b) in any other case, to a fine not exceeding level six or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both. (2) Where a person is accused of impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official acting under an enactment which makes such impersonation a crime, such person shall be charged under that enactment and not under subsection (1).

Impersonation undermines trust in public institutions and can have serious consequences.

More: Pindula News

