CCC Will Support All Government Programmes - Tshabangu
Disputed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has said his party will support all government programmes.
He said this at the commissioning of the Pupu memorial site monument in Lupane by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.
In an interview with Southern Eye at the event, Tshabangu, who is the CCC senator for Matabeleland North Province, said his party will support anything that is of national interest. He said:
This is a very unique and important place and symbolic place for the people of Matabeleland, where the last battle of King Lobengula was fought, fighting imperialism and the whites.
This is where we say the people of Zimbabwe won in that battle, the reason why we are here, we are here to represent and compliment government programmes, we give it a thumbs up.
We are going to be visible in all events that are symbolic, anything that has a national interest we are going to support it.
Meanwhile, CCC steering committee treasurer Mbuso Siso, dismissed Tshabangu’s assertions, saying it is not the party’s position. Said Siso:
According to the party, Tshabangu remains suspended from the party. Whatever he said at Pupu was not a statement from the party’s information desk, but his own personal statements.
His representation as the Senator of Matebeleland North (province) does not mean he represent the party.
CCC has split into at least four factions since the August 2023 elections, with Tshabangu’s faction having done the greatest harm to the party by recalling dozens of elected representatives and handing the hard-won seats to ZANU PF on a silver platter.
