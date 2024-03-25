Nicholas Zakaria Gets Brand-new Toyota Fortuner From Chivayo

I say very BIG congratulations to my brother in Christ, no one other than the “SENIOR LECTURER” himself, MADZIBABA NICHOLAS ZACHARIAH…Your letter in response to my post was well received with thanks and the content thereof respectfully noted…Ndinoti iyo MAZDA BT50 yedu yanga yakuti netsa iya mu zuva ra nhasi chairo chitsvagaiwo weku govera imimi se MUNHU MUKURU neku kurumidza ndapota PLEASE GO AND SEE VICTOR at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP 29 Mazowe Street Cnr, Josiah Tongogara St, your brand spanking new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2,8d GD6 4X4 LUXURY is ready for collection…CHIPO CHINOUYA SE ROMBE CHAKA TUNGAMIRIRWA NA MARIA 🙏🙏🙏…Your participation and continued support at ZANU PF and other NATIONAL events throughout the years together with the significant and remarkable contribution you’ve made in the music industry will never be forgotten… Today i celebrate and appreciate you nekuti Takanzi se VATENDI chino tanga ITSITSI NE RUDO KOZOUYA KUNAMATA…Please enjoy your brand-new car and always give thanks and praise above…

Chivayo was recently embroiled in a public controversy with Zakaria after a video surfaced online showing the musician conversing with another individual at a mechanic shop while his car underwent repairs.

The individual, seemingly a fan, inquired about Zakaria’s car. Zakaria explained that he had been using the same car for years, which had become old and prone to breakdowns.

Despite the fan’s suggestion that a music legend like Zakaria deserved a better car for shows or church, there was no mention of Wicknell Chivayo in the conversation, nor any request for a car from him.

However, Chivayo took offence to the video, interpreting it as a demand for a car from him. He publicly criticised Zakaria, accusing him of seeking a car gift.

In response to Chivayo’s outburst, Zakaria clarified that the video was merely an advertisement for the mechanic’s business and expressed no intention to tell Chivayo how to spend his money.

More: Pindula News

