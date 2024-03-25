Ratepayers Owe Harare City Council $1.5 Trillion

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Harare Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said:

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash All ratepayers owed the city $783.2 billion and the figure has increased to $1.5 trillion as of February 29, 2024. While the Zimbabwe dollar figure is increasing, the value of the debt continues to go down due to the movement of the exchange rate. The December 2023 debt had a value of US$132.95 million, while in February it had reduced to US$101.28 million.

Meanwhile, Harare residents say the Council’s billing is fictitious since it is based on estimates and non-existent services.

Tinashe Mangachena, a resident of Budiriro high-density suburb, said that the council had failed to provide basic services. He said:

The way they charge the monthly bill isn’t even normal. For example, the city doesn’t even supply us with water, but their bills have massive charges for water provision. Sometimes their bills are based on very unreasonable estimates, and as a resident, I will not pay until they deliver proper services.

Most local authorities in Zimbabwe are failing to provide essential services to ratepayers and this is not only due to their failure to collect revenue primarily in the form of rates, fees, and charges from residents and businesses.

Top officials within local authorities have been implicated in the embezzlement of funds, and there is also political interference in revenue collection processes and misuse or misappropriation of funds.

