"Central Government Is Harare City Council's Biggest Debtor"

As you know, in this country, councils are among the few remaining service providers that operate on a post-service basis.

We provide the service first, and then you pay for it. We are still the service provider that gives you the service and then waits to be paid later. This has created a problem. The issue of debt needs to be addressed.

Mafume said the Harare City Council will engage with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando, to discuss settling the debt. He said:

We will compile a list of debtors and present it to the minister. Since he has acknowledged the issue, we will kindly ask him to raise it during cabinet meetings. He is a capable minister with private-sector experience. I am confident that since they are aware of the problems, we can use persuasion to find a solution. Our options are limited when it comes to the government. We cannot take each other to court. There are many things we rely on them for.

Harare Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango recently said that the local authority is owed a staggering $1.5 trillion by ratepayers which has compromised its ability to provide essential services like water, garbage collection and sanitation.

