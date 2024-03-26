Chief Charumbira Re-elected Pan-African Parliament President

7 minutes ago Tue, 26 Mar 2024 08:53:04 GMT

Chief Fortune Zephania Charumbira has been re-elected as President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) at the recently concluded Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 25, Charumbira garnered 127 votes after running as the sole candidate from the Southern African Region.

Charumbira returns to the position he previously held between June 2022 and August 2023 before the post became vacant when he left to participate in the General Elections in Zimbabwe to renew his term of office as Senator.

Feedback