Gokwe Man Dies After Drinking Sex-enhancing Concoction

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed this incident. He said:

Mdimuranwa returned home at around 11 AM and was told by her daughter-in-law that Kabarapate was lying in the bush about 150 metres from their homestead complaining of stomach pains.



Insp Mahoko said Mdimuranwa went to check on her husband who allegedly told her that he had gone to consult a traditional healer, Ndlovu for a sexual dysfunction. He said:

He further stated that the traditional healer gave him some herbs to drink after which he started feeling stomach pains and vomiting blood.

On the following day, around 1 AM, Mdimuranwa and her husband’s brother rushed him to Chireya Mission Hospital due to his worsening condition. Tragically, he passed away during the journey.

The incident was promptly reported to the police, prompting the traditional healer’s arrest. Currently, the healer remains in custody while investigations proceed.

The lifeless body of Kabarapate was transported to the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for a thorough post-mortem examination.

While sexual dysfunction can affect both men and women, the former usually turns to traditional sex-enhancing medicines to solve the problem.

Some common causes of sexual dysfunction include medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, neurological disorders, hormonal imbalances, and chronic illnesses like kidney or liver failure.

Some medications, such as certain antidepressants, can have side effects that affect sexual function.

Excessive alcohol consumption and substance abuse can contribute to sexual dysfunction, while hormonal changes, especially in women during menopause, can lead to sexual difficulties.

Furthermore, work-related stress, performance anxiety, and general stress levels can interfere with sexual function.

