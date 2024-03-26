Makandiwa Tells Christians To "Enjoy Life" As He Reveals His Love For Jah Prayzah And Dembo’s Music

9 minutes ago Tue, 26 Mar 2024 10:00:00 GMT

Renowned cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa, founder and leader of the United Family International Church (UFIC), said that there is no harm for Christians to appreciate secular music.

During a recent address to his congregants, Makandiwa openly shared his admiration for Jah Prayzah’s music and the late Leonard Dembo’s musical legacy.

In a departure from common belief, Makandiwa emphasized that Christians need not limit themselves to Gospel music alone; they are also free to appreciate secular tunes. He said:

Feedback