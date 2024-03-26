Serial Human Trafficker Sentenced To 90 Years In Prison

She preyed upon vulnerable job seekers, enticing them with the allure of lucrative employment opportunities in Dubai.

Through deceptive job advertisements and promises of substantial salaries ranging from USD$500 to US$800, she lured her victims into her trap.

The victims’ dreams of a better life in Dubai were shattered when they found themselves in Oman, a stark contrast to the promised destination.

Instead of the glamorous jobs they were led to believe awaited them, they were thrust into the harsh reality of being housemaids in Oman.

The court heard that the victims were stripped of their autonomy and denied the basic right to move freely.

They toiled for long hours, their bodies and spirits broken by the gruelling work. Time off was a luxury they never received.

The victims were also subjected to unspeakable abuse, their vulnerability exploited in the most heinous ways.

In response, the Government of Zimbabwe assembled an Inter-Ministerial Committee in July 2022. This team was dispatched to Oman to rescue the victims from their nightmarish existence.

Ziyanga was initially charged with 11 counts of trafficking. However, due to the unavailability of witnesses, two counts were withdrawn before plea.

For the remaining nine counts, she received a 10-year sentence each. Notably, counts 3-5, 6-8, and 9-11 will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 30-year imprisonment.

