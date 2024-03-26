Woman Jailed 12 Months For Selling Sex-enhancing Drugs

6 minutes ago Tue, 26 Mar 2024 11:39:38 GMT

A 53-year-old woman from Bulawayo was recently arraigned before the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court facing charges related to the “unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on March 18, 2024, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended Dazzy Zungura at the Nkulumane Complex Bus Terminus in Bulawayo.

The officers observed her engaged in vending activities at a stall. Upon identifying themselves, they proceeded to search her handbag.

Feedback