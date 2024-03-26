Woman Jailed 12 Months For Selling Sex-enhancing Drugs
A 53-year-old woman from Bulawayo was recently arraigned before the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court facing charges related to the “unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.”
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on March 18, 2024, the police acted on a tip-off and apprehended Dazzy Zungura at the Nkulumane Complex Bus Terminus in Bulawayo.
The officers observed her engaged in vending activities at a stall. Upon identifying themselves, they proceeded to search her handbag.
To their surprise, the police discovered an assortment of unregistered medicines concealed within her bag.
The medicines included metronidazole, Super Apetit, Manforce, Congo Dust, Black Cobra, lemonvate cream, Epiderm cream, and Ibucap capsules.
Some of the unregistered medicines such as Manforce, Congo Dust, and Black Cobra are popular sex-enhancing drugs.
But the story didn’t end there. Zungura, seemingly cooperative, led the police to a red trunk located some distance away from her vending stall.
Inside the trunk, the cops discovered additional quantities of the same unregistered medicines.
The total value of the recovered medicine was estimated at US$136. As a result of her actions, Dazzy Zungura was sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment when she was arraigned at the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court.
