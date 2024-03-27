13 ZANU PF Supporters Arrested Over The Death Of A CCC Activist Removed From Remand

Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero presided over the case.

The accused, represented by lawyer Steven Chikotora, contended that the State had not presented any witnesses since the case began

The defence asserted that the State could summon the accused individuals when ready for trial.

Magistrate Kandiyero granted release to the 13 individuals on March 22, following a successful argument by their lawyer against continued remand.

The case may resume if prosecutors choose to summon them for trial.

Allegations were that on August 3, 2023, the accused were playing soccer at Chimunhu Grounds in Glen View high-density suburb fully aware that CCC had booked the same venue for a rally.

The court heard that when police tried to disperse the accused persons, they threw stones at the law enforcement officers.

The situation got intense after CCC members arrived for the rally before the two groups started pelting each other with stones.

Chitsunge died in the commotion after allegedly being hit with stones.

More: Pindula News

