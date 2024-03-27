Five Candidates File Nomination Papers For Mt Pleasant And Harare East By-Elections
Five candidates have successfully filed their nomination papers with the Nomination Court ahead of the by-elections scheduled for April 27 in Mt Pleasant and Harare East.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, the submission of papers was halted precisely at 4 PM. However, the court continued its proceedings until approximately 8 PM after sitting throughout the day on Tuesday.
The candidates who successfully filed their papers include Mamuse Nason, an independent candidate, George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka from ZANU PF, and Brian Ticky and Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, both independent.
David Chitimbe of Changu Chimuti Chakapinda Chapinda (CCCC), who intended to run for the Harare East seat, failed to raise the required US$1,000 nomination fees.
The candidates in the Mt Pleasant constituency are Mashavave, Ticky, and Mamuse. Meanwhile, Mutimbanyoka will be competing with Cheza in Harare East
These two constituencies became vacant when former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Allan Markham (Harare East), voluntarily stepped down.
Mahere and Markham formally resigned in accordance with Section 129 (1) (b) of the Constitution.
