Five Candidates File Nomination Papers For Mt Pleasant And Harare East By-Elections

5 minutes ago Wed, 27 Mar 2024 06:07:09 GMT

Five candidates have successfully filed their nomination papers with the Nomination Court ahead of the by-elections scheduled for April 27 in Mt Pleasant and Harare East.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the submission of papers was halted precisely at 4 PM. However, the court continued its proceedings until approximately 8 PM after sitting throughout the day on Tuesday.

The candidates who successfully filed their papers include Mamuse Nason, an independent candidate, George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka from ZANU PF, and Brian Ticky and Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, both independent.

