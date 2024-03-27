Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye's Appeal Fails

6 minutes ago Wed, 27 Mar 2024 05:33:36 GMT

Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Petronella Kagonye, has faced a significant legal setback. Her appeal in the Supreme Court has been wholly dismissed, following an earlier loss in the lower court.

Kagonye’s conviction stems from her actions related to 20 computers that were originally donated through her by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

These computers were intended to benefit schools in her Goromonzi South constituency but she diverted them to them for her own use.

