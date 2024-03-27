Ignatius Chombo Officially Readmitted Into ZANU PF

During Sunday’s ZANU PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, party provincial chairperson Mliswa-Chikoka announced Chombo’s readmission to the ruling party. She said:

You might all recall that PCC made a recommendation after receiving a letter from Cde I.C.M Chombo stating he wanted to return to the party.



Let me say congratulations Mash West, Cde Chombo has officially been readmitted, and our recommendation passed.

NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying the readmission of Chombo into ZANU PF could pose headaches for his estranged wife, Marian Chombo, who is the current Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister and Zvimba North MP. Said a source:

This could be interpreted as setting the cat among the pigeons, squaring Ignatius up for a bruising political fight for the Zvimba North parliamentary seat against Marian because both would want the position for political expediency.

Chombo, who served as a long-time Zvimba North legislator, is now aiming to reignite his political career. His resurgence is expected to bring him into the spotlight of national political discussions.

After the 2017 military coup, Chombo was arrested several times and faced multiple charges including criminal abuse of duty by a public officer, fraud and criminal nuisance.

On 30 August 2023, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew two charges of corruption against Chombo which he was facing before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

His three other cases which were before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje, were withdrawn before plea in March 2023.

