Ignatius Chombo Officially Readmitted Into ZANU PF
Former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo has officially rejoined ZANU PF after a five-year hiatus.
Chombo, who briefly served as Finance Minister toward the end of former President Robert Mugabe’s rule, was dismissed from the party following the November 2017 military coup.
In 2023, Chombo applied for readmission, and the Mashonaland West provincial leadership, led by Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, recommended his comeback, pending confirmation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
During Sunday’s ZANU PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, party provincial chairperson Mliswa-Chikoka announced Chombo’s readmission to the ruling party. She said:
You might all recall that PCC made a recommendation after receiving a letter from Cde I.C.M Chombo stating he wanted to return to the party.
Let me say congratulations Mash West, Cde Chombo has officially been readmitted, and our recommendation passed.
NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying the readmission of Chombo into ZANU PF could pose headaches for his estranged wife, Marian Chombo, who is the current Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister and Zvimba North MP. Said a source:
This could be interpreted as setting the cat among the pigeons, squaring Ignatius up for a bruising political fight for the Zvimba North parliamentary seat against Marian because both would want the position for political expediency.
Chombo, who served as a long-time Zvimba North legislator, is now aiming to reignite his political career. His resurgence is expected to bring him into the spotlight of national political discussions.
After the 2017 military coup, Chombo was arrested several times and faced multiple charges including criminal abuse of duty by a public officer, fraud and criminal nuisance.
On 30 August 2023, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew two charges of corruption against Chombo which he was facing before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.
His three other cases which were before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje, were withdrawn before plea in March 2023.
