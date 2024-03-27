Seven CCC Youths Arrested For Intra-party Violence

The suspects were released on $300 000 bail pending trial when they appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on Monday.

They were ordered to report to the nearest police station once a week and not to interfere with State witnesses among other bail conditions.

Representing the State, Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons approached him.

Shoko allegedly instructed Councillor Manatsa to exit the house, asserting that he aligns with the faction led by Tshabangu rather than the one led by former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Subsequently, the suspects forcibly lifted Manatsa from his seat, dragged him outside the house, and subjected him to physical assault, throwing him to the ground.

According to court testimony, the accused forcibly removed the complainant from the yard, and threw him onto the road, resulting in back injuries and a swollen left arm.

While assaulting him, the accused individuals reportedly confiscated his shoes, a small bag containing R2 500, US$1 800, and a cell phone.

They then discarded the items over the perimeter wall, having allegedly rummaged through the bag and taken the money.

A report was filed with the police, resulting in the subsequent arrest of the accused individuals a few days later.

More: Pindula News

