Teacher Fined US$150 For Writing Exams For ZIMSEC Candidates
Bruce Mugadhuwi, a 32-year-old teacher at Commercial College in Mutare, was recently arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing two counts related to unlawfully writing Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations on behalf of students.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on October 16, 2023, two students, Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa, sat for a ZIMSEC Mathematics examination at Commercial College.
However, behind the scenes, they had made secret arrangements with Mugadhuwi. Their plan was for him to write the examination on their behalf. Following this arrangement, both candidates participated in the exam.
After completing the exam, the accused teacher smuggled answer sheets that he had written for Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa. He then replaced their original answer sheets with the ones he had prepared.
Mugadhuwi received US$380 from Shellington Brown and US$300 from Mirriam Maposa for the service.
The deception remained undetected until January 2024, when ZIMSEC released the exam results.
To their dismay, both Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa found that their results were withheld due to the irregularities.
Subsequent investigations led to Bruce Mugadhuwi’s arrest on March 22, 2024. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to pay a fine of US$150.
His actions not only compromised the integrity of the examination process but also harmed the academic prospects of the affected students.
More: Pindula News