Teacher Fined US$150 For Writing Exams For ZIMSEC Candidates

7 minutes ago Wed, 27 Mar 2024 08:18:08 GMT

Bruce Mugadhuwi, a 32-year-old teacher at Commercial College in Mutare, was recently arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing two counts related to unlawfully writing Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations on behalf of students.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on October 16, 2023, two students, Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa, sat for a ZIMSEC Mathematics examination at Commercial College.

However, behind the scenes, they had made secret arrangements with Mugadhuwi. Their plan was for him to write the examination on their behalf. Following this arrangement, both candidates participated in the exam.

