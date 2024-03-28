NERA Denounces Proposed Constitutional Amendments

The National Elections Reform Agenda (NERA) vehemently opposes the proposed constitutional amendments to the Electoral Act by the ruling ZANU PF party in parliament.

These amendments are threatening to undermine the independence and integrity of electoral processes in Zimbabwe.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The proposed amendments seek to transfer vital functions such as voter registration and delimitation from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), a Chapter 12 independent commission, back to the Registrar General and Delimitation Commission, both of which are appointed by the executive.

This move mirrors provisions of the old constitution, a system previously rejected by the Zimbabwean people in both the 2013 Constitution and the 2000 Referendum.

NERA unequivocally denounces these amendments for two primary reasons. Firstly, they represent a direct assault on the independence of Chapter 12 institutions, particularly ZEC.

Secondly, the proposed changes undermine the principles enshrined in the 2013 constitution, thus jeopardizing the progress made towards fair and transparent electoral processes.

It is imperative to uphold the sanctity of the new constitution, which was crafted to ensure the independence and efficiency of electoral institutions.

Removing functions from ZEC and reverting them to executive-appointed bodies such as the Registrar General and the Delimitation Commission is a regressive step that compromises the democratic aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

By seeking to dismantle the achievements of the new constitution, these proposed amendments threaten to undermine ZEC’s ability to function independently and efficiently, further eroding public trust in the electoral process.

We urge all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy and respect the will of the Zimbabwean people as enshrined in the 2013 constitution.