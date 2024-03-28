Statement By The Commissioner-General Of Police On The 2024 Easter Holiday

The public service vehicles’ speed limiting technology which is at Harare Central will be effectively monitored to account for all speeding bus drivers who are openly exceeding the stipulated speed limits in line with Statutory Instrument 118/2023.

May I take this opportunity to urge other bus operators who are yet to join or implement the speed limit mechanism to do so for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country and the safety of travellers?

Police will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and arrest any driver found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

As pilgrimages and church leaders gather at various centres throughout the country to commemorate the Easter Holiday.

I discourage them from night travelling to minimize road traffic accidents. Church leaders should ensure that the form of transport used by congregates is suitable and secure without compromising road safety.

As school children undertake various social activities during this holiday, parents should guide and properly monitor them to curb cases of drug and substance abuse.

Police officers will patrol both residential, industrial and shopping centres to ensure drug peddlers are brought to book.

My office has also directed Officers Commanding Police Provinces to ensure that liquor outlets fully comply with the provisions of the Liquor Act Chapter 14:12.

In this view, all unlicensed liquor outlets and shebeens will be closed while the operators will be arrested for the law to take its course.

In order to minimise chances of robbery cases, the public is again advised not to carry or keep large sums of money at home or business premises.

In fact, business people or families should only keep small amounts for specific transactions and bank the rest with financial institutions.

Companies are reminded not to share information on financial transactions or status with each and every employee. This will assist to curtail the leakage of information to criminals.

Above all, the motoring public is urged to plan journeys and assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country by complying with all road rules and regulations.

Drivers should cooperate with Police Officers at Police checkpoints and patrols to promote road safety for the public.

My office will also take stern action on corrupt elements on the country’s roads as reiterated by the Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on the 27th March 2024.

I have directed Police Commanders to effect arrests on those who offer and receive bribes on the roads and in the process put the safety of passengers at risk.

In this regard, the public should feel free to report any criminal activities at any nearest Police Station or contact the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197.

Finally, may I take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans and potential visitors a blessed, crime and accident-free 2024 Easter Holidays.

