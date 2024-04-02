62 Passengers Injured In Bus Accident

In a separate incident, 14 individuals sustained injuries when an Andile Coaches bus, with 19 passengers on board, veered off the road, flipped over once, and came to rest in a roadside ditch.

The accident took place at the 302 km mark along the Harare-Chirundu Road on March 29, 2024, around 12:38 PM. The bus was en route to Zambia.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Authorities directed three injured passengers to Karoi District Hospital, while the remaining 12 sought medical assistance at Mutendere Hospital in Zambia.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP spokesperson, emphasized that drivers should refrain from speeding in hazardous conditions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment