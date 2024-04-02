Chivayo Donates US$1 Million To Zion Christian Church

There is this young businessman, Chivayo, who is doing great work. He donated some money to our church. It is a six-zero figure, US$1 million. We are quite happy as a church and that is a show of love and kindness.

Chivayo, who was part of the dignitaries that attended the annual event where more than 150 000 pilgrims drawn from Zimbabwe and 18 other countries were gathered, said:

My small donation to the Church was largely inspired by the philanthropic work that the Church is mostly passionate about. Whenever an act of love is selflessly demonstrated, I easily associate with and promote it. More importantly, ZCC is a church that has consistently illustrated its unwavering love for Zimbabwe’s development by regularly praying for its leadership. His Grace, Bishop Mutendi, is the founder and patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches which on many occasions carried out night vigils at State House praying for wisdom and knowledge upon our leaders in Government, under the visionary leadership of H.E President E.D. Mnangagwa. This interdenominational council of churches has also advocated for socio-economic upliftment of indigenous people which is an act of compassion that deserves full recognition and financial support, particularly from the private sector.

Chivayo’s donation to ZCC aligns with his mission to support groups and individuals closely linked to ZANU PF.

Prior to the August 2023 elections, Mutendi urged the church’s followers to vote for Mnangagwa during a gathering commemorating the death of the church’s founder, Reverend Samuel Mutendi, in Defe Dopota, Gokwe South.

