Legal Resources Foundation Downsizes Operations, Cites Budget Constraints

The Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) hereby notifies its stakeholders and the public of the ongoing operational adjustments being implemented in response to unfortunate budget constraints.

As a result, while all LRF regional offices in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Masvingo will remain open and operational across the country, these adjustments entail a reduction in LRF staff and the regrettable closure of certain district offices.

Despite these changes, the LRF remains resolute in its dedication to serving vulnerable members of the community to access justice and enjoy human rights throughout Zimbabwe.

The LRF wishes to clarify and correct any misconceptions arising from recent publications, particularly the article in the Masvingo Mirror dated 28 March 04 April, titled “SIDA pulls out as PVO Bill sets in, Ramifications for JSC and LRF.”

Contrary to the misleading and falsified information presented in this publication, the LRF is not closing. The organization expresses deep concern over the inaccuracies and misinterpretation of facts contained within the article, emphasizing the need for accurate reporting and transparency in all communications regarding its operational adjustments.

The LRF has taken necessary measures to ensure the seamless operation of all regional offices whilst the following district offices will continue to provide essential services Gutu offices in Masvingo province; Nyanga town office, Chipinge, and Murambinda offices in Manicaland province; Kwekwe offices in Midlands province; Hwange town office in Matabeleland provinces; Mutoko, Karoi offices in Mashonaland provinces; and the LRF National office in Harare Metropolitan province.

The district offices that have ceased operations include: Chiredzi, and Zaka offices in Masvingo; Gokwe, and Zvishavane offices in Midlands; as well as the Beitbridge, and Gwanda offices in Matabeleland.

Despite these necessary operational adjustments, the LRF’s commitment to advancing human rights and improving access to justice remains unwavering.

As a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO), the LRF reiterates its dedication to promoting human rights and enhancing access to justice for all.

Our engagement with marginalized and vulnerable groups, provision of free legal education, legal assistance, and advocacy for law and policy reform, remains central to our mission.

Our team of lawyers and paralegals, strategically positioned across all of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, remains committed to upholding our mission of advocating for human rights and ensuring access to justice for all.

The LRF remains grateful to all funding partners, past and present, whose support has ensured the continued existence of the LRF so that the organisation fulfils its mission, that of ensuring access to justice and enjoyment of human rights for all in Zimbabwe.