Robbers Strike Clinic, School In Epworth, Steal US$18 000
Armed robbers stole US$5,000 from Epworth Mission Clinic and an additional US$13,000 from Epworth Methodist Academy School on Good Friday. The clinic and school are situated next to each other.
It is alleged that four unidentified men wearing balaclavas and brandishing iron bars approached security guard Takawira Mutamburiri (49).
The assailants physically assaulted Takawira, binding his hands and legs with shoelaces. During the attack, they confiscated his Itel cellphone and US$25.
Subsequently, they forcibly entered the clinic by breaking through the screen door using iron bars. Inside, they ransacked the room and made off with US$5,000 in cash, which had been stored in an unlocked safe.
Continuing their spree, the robbers targeted Epworth Methodist Academy School. Employing iron bars, they forcibly opened both the administration and the headmaster’s office doors to gain entry.
Once inside, they thoroughly searched the offices and discovered a safe in the headmaster’s office. They seized US$13,000 in cash before making their escape.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:
Police are investigating two robbery cases at a clinic and a school in Epworth. The scene was attended and a grinding blade was recovered and the total value stolen is US$18 000.
More: Pindula News