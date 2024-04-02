Robbers Strike Clinic, School In Epworth, Steal US$18 000

9 minutes ago Tue, 02 Apr 2024 07:28:22 GMT

Armed robbers stole US$5,000 from Epworth Mission Clinic and an additional US$13,000 from Epworth Methodist Academy School on Good Friday. The clinic and school are situated next to each other.

It is alleged that four unidentified men wearing balaclavas and brandishing iron bars approached security guard Takawira Mutamburiri (49).

The assailants physically assaulted Takawira, binding his hands and legs with shoelaces. During the attack, they confiscated his Itel cellphone and US$25.

