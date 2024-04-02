Two Men Arrested For Stealing 28 Cattle In Kadoma

On the 27th Match 2024, a police crack team acted on received information and raided the two stock theft suspects at their place of residence in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma.

Investigations carried out by the police established that the suspects were in possession of 15 cattle which they failed to account for.

Resultantly, the arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of eight cows, four heifers, one bull and two calves from the suspects’ kraal, which were all positively identified by five complainants.

Further investigations carried out by the police led to the recovery of 13 cattle which were sold to five buyers. The value of the recovered 28 cattle is US$14 000.00.

In a similar case, police in Kadoma arrested Munashe Mugova (23) and Julius Hlanayi (23) in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred on 16th March 2024 at Pamene Farm, Kadoma in which two heifers were stolen.

On 17th March 2024, the police attended the scene and raided the suspects’ plot. On seeing the police, the two suspects ran away leaving 13 cattle in the kraal.

Two heifers were positively identified by their owner and were subsequently recovered. Investigations by the police unearthed that 11 cattle were suspected to have been stolen and were handed over to the local headman for safekeeping awaiting identification by their rightful owners.

On 28th March 2024, the police acted on received information and conducted a raid at the suspects’ plot in Pamene Farm, Kadoma leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, on 30th March 2024, police in Chikari acted on received information and arrested a meat vendor, Tawanda Musongeya (38) at his house in Meldon Ace Mine Compound, Chikari.

The police conducted search at his house leading to the recovery of beef amounting to a full carcass. The suspect implicated his brother Hardlife Musongeya and his brother-in-law Praise Mboni as his accomplices. On seeing the police, Hardlife Musongeya and Praise Mboni ran away.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that the three suspects had assigned their wives Tirevei Jacob (32), Kudzanai Salimu (19) and Noster Simon (34) to sell the meat around Dalny Compound, Chakari. The trio was subsequently arrested.

Tawanda Musongeya led the police to Käbhanga grazing land for indications, where the police established that the suspects stole and slaughtered cattle in Mukamba Area, Chakari.

At the scene, the police recovered one brown hornless cow head, four hooves, offals and one brown hide. The police also noticed four decomposed brown cattle heads and one decomposed black cow head which were all seen at about 15 metres from the scene.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the two outstanding stock theft suspects, Hardlife Musongeya (25) and Praise Mboni (28) who are being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station or contact our National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

