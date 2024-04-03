Court Sentences Couple For Impersonating Police Officers

Acting swiftly on this information, police officers tracked down the couple in question as they were heading towards Mfakose, another area within Triangle.

Upon apprehending the couple, the police discovered that the first accused person, Rudorwashe Nkomo, was dressed in riot trousers, a grey shirt, ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) titles, a lanyard, a blue cap, and a drab cap.

His partner, Blantina Zvidawo, had green traffic sleeves. The second accused person resisted arrest, engaging in a physical struggle with the police before eventually being subdued.

Further investigation revealed that Rudorwashe Nkomo was not merely an impersonator but had previously served as a Police constable.

Shockingly, he had deserted his job in August 2023, which added a layer of irony to the situation. The couple’s attempt to deceive others by posing as law enforcement officers had been thwarted.

The case was brought before the Triangle Magistrates’ Court. After a thorough examination of the evidence and testimonies, the court handed down a wholly suspended 6-month sentence to Rudorwashe Nkomo and Blantina Zvidawo. In addition, they were ordered to perform 280 hours of community service.

More: Pindula News

