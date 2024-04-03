Fugitive Gweru Businessman Finally Arrested For Triple Murder
Peter Dube, a suspected fugitive murderer who had evaded capture for nearly three years, was apprehended at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Wednesday, April 3rd. His arrest occurred after he was deported from Mozambique.
The Gweru businessman was extradited from Ireland after presenting fraudulent documentation falsely claiming his Mozambican identity.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed Dube’s arrest and clarified that he was not extradited from Mozambique. Instead, he was deported due to possession of counterfeit identity and travel documents. He said:
Firstly, we would like to thank Zimbabweans for their patience as we were conducting investigations as the Zimbabwe Republic Police and I want to make it clear that Peter Dube has not been extradited, what happened is that he has been deported from the Republic of Mozambique due to fake identity and travel documents, anything else in terms of the investigations and the court appearance will be advised in due course.
Dube, a Gweru businessman, was sought in connection with three murder charges, an attempted murder case, and violations of immigration laws.
In 2021, he allegedly shot his second wife, her suspected lover, and a female friend in Gweru.
Dube had changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali and acquired a passport in Eswatini, which he used to relocate to Ireland, where he applied for asylum. However, he was arrested and was subsequently deported to Mozambique.
