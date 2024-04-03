Fugitive Gweru Businessman Finally Arrested For Triple Murder

7 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 16:53:49 GMT

Peter Dube, a suspected fugitive murderer who had evaded capture for nearly three years, was apprehended at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Wednesday, April 3rd. His arrest occurred after he was deported from Mozambique.

The Gweru businessman was extradited from Ireland after presenting fraudulent documentation falsely claiming his Mozambican identity.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed Dube’s arrest and clarified that he was not extradited from Mozambique. Instead, he was deported due to possession of counterfeit identity and travel documents. He said:

