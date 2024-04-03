Woman (20) Sets Up Neighbour (15) For Rape

4 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 06:03:58 GMT

In a harrowing case that unfolded in a quiet village in Wedza, a 28-year-old man and his 20-year-old niece have been handed down a 15-year prison sentence each by the Marondera Magistrates’ Court for rape.

On January 27, 2024, the second accused person, the 20-year-old niece, approached the young complainant (their 15-year-old neighbour) with a seemingly innocent request. She informed the complainant that she wanted to spend the night at her house because her grandmother was away. The unsuspecting complainant agreed and accompanied her back home to fetch her cellphone.

However, once inside the kitchen, the situation took a dark turn. The second accused person swiftly closed the door, effectively trapping the complainant.

Meanwhile, the first accused person, the 28-year-old uncle, crept up behind the victim. In a horrifying act of violence, he raped the young girl while the second accused person watched, powerless to intervene.

