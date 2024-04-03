Woman (20) Sets Up Neighbour (15) For Rape
In a harrowing case that unfolded in a quiet village in Wedza, a 28-year-old man and his 20-year-old niece have been handed down a 15-year prison sentence each by the Marondera Magistrates’ Court for rape.
On January 27, 2024, the second accused person, the 20-year-old niece, approached the young complainant (their 15-year-old neighbour) with a seemingly innocent request. She informed the complainant that she wanted to spend the night at her house because her grandmother was away. The unsuspecting complainant agreed and accompanied her back home to fetch her cellphone.
However, once inside the kitchen, the situation took a dark turn. The second accused person swiftly closed the door, effectively trapping the complainant.
Meanwhile, the first accused person, the 28-year-old uncle, crept up behind the victim. In a horrifying act of violence, he raped the young girl while the second accused person watched, powerless to intervene.
After the assault, the second accused person issued a chilling threat: the complainant was ordered to keep silent about the incident, under the threat of death. Terrified and traumatized, the young girl complied. She did not confide in anyone because her parents were absent, and she felt responsible as the eldest at home.
The truth finally emerged on February 3, 2024, when the complainant bravely confided in her aunt. Shocked and outraged, the aunt immediately reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of both accused persons.
The man and his niece were found guilty of their heinous crime by the Marondera Magistrates’ Court. Their actions had forever scarred the life of a vulnerable young girl. As a consequence, they were sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment each.
