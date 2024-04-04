Father Shoots Son While Chasing Baboons
A quiet day in Village 20A, Fairfield 20 Farm in Headlands turned into a nightmare when a father’s desperate attempt to protect his crops ended in tragedy.
Innocent Nyakurerwa, a 46-year-old man, lost his life in a shocking incident that unfolded on March 26, 2024.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the tragic incident.
It is alleged that Innocent Nyakurerwa and his father, Isaac Nyakurerwa, were both in the fields, their eyes fixed on the precious crops that sustained their family. But on that ill-fated day, their attention shifted from maize and sorghum to a more immediate threat: baboons.
Isaac, armed with a Winchester rifle, spotted the marauding baboons encroaching upon their livelihood. Driven by desperation and a desire to protect their crops, he took aim. But tragically, his shot found its mark not on the baboons but on his own son.
In a statement, the ZRP said they have arrested Isaac Nyakurerwa (78), in connection with the fatal shooting. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in in which Innocent Nyakurerwa (46) was shot dead by his father, Isaac Nyakurerwa (78) with a Winchester rifle while chasing baboons in the field on 26/03/24 at Village 20A, Fairfield 20 Farm, Headlands. Police have since arrested the suspect in connection with the case.
More: Pindula News