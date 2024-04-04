Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa Denied Bail By The High Court

The trial for all eight individuals will commence on May 7, 2024, at the Norton Magistrates’ Court.

The charges against them stem from alleged violations of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

Chokurongerwa’s co-accused are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

The State alleges that Chokurongerwa and his associates conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining proper burial orders for the deceased. This violation raises serious legal concerns, as proper documentation is essential for respectful and lawful burials.

Furthermore, the sect leaders, who acted as guardians for the children residing at the church’s compound in Nyabira, are accused of neglecting, abandoning, and exposing the children to conditions likely to cause unnecessary suffering. The welfare of these vulnerable children is at the heart of the charges brought against the accused.

