Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Raping Former Girlfriend At Knife Point

4 minutes ago Thu, 04 Apr 2024 07:43:27 GMT

A 32-year-old man from Chimanimani has been convicted and sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment for the brutal rape of his 40-year-old former girlfriend. The shocking crime occurred on the 6th of February 2024 and left the victim traumatised.

The accused person, armed with a menacing machete, forcibly entered the complainant’s house. He marched her out of her home, right in front of her spouse. He demanded to speak with the complainant and resolve their differences.

The assailant force-marched his former girlfriend to his home, threw him onto his bed and ordered her to remove her inner garments, but she bravely resisted. Undeterred, he violently stripped her of her clothing and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault.

Feedback