Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Raping Former Girlfriend At Knife Point
A 32-year-old man from Chimanimani has been convicted and sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment for the brutal rape of his 40-year-old former girlfriend. The shocking crime occurred on the 6th of February 2024 and left the victim traumatised.
The accused person, armed with a menacing machete, forcibly entered the complainant’s house. He marched her out of her home, right in front of her spouse. He demanded to speak with the complainant and resolve their differences.
The assailant force-marched his former girlfriend to his home, threw him onto his bed and ordered her to remove her inner garments, but she bravely resisted. Undeterred, he violently stripped her of her clothing and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault.
Following the rape, the accused person continued his reign of terror. He instructed the traumatized victim to bathe, but she refused. He then filled a bucket with water and commanded her to sit on it while he bathed her privates.
The accused person then ordered the complainant to return home. The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.
After a full trial, justice prevailed, and he was sentenced to 17 years behind bars for his heinous actions.
More: Pindula News