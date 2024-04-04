Six Mthwakazi Activists Released After Three Years In Jail

Meanwhile, three MRP members, that is, MRP Youth Chairperson, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Maxwell Nkosi and Welcome Moyo, will remain in jail for another three months as they had other charges.

In an interview with CITE, an MRP official, Mbonisi Gumbo confirmed that their party members were finally out, having served time for “exercising their rights.” Said Gumbo:

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

We are so excited as a party, and we are happy that they came out alive considering the deplorable conditions of Zimbabwean prisons.

Another MRP member, Chilumbo Mudenda, praised their colleagues saying they had shown “great” resilience in the face of adversity. He said:

The prison conditions are quite severe and our friends put up with those prison challenges because they believed in a cause.

This is why we honour them; when the time is right, they will tell their stories of survival. Added Mudenda:

The next step is to check their health. We will ask the health department to do their research and ensure our members are ok since they stayed in the head of the enemy. We will take them for medical checkups to ensure they were not tampered with.

The Mthwakazi Republic Party is a political organisation established in 2014. This party is characterised as both secessionist and restorationist, aiming to establish an independent state separate from Zimbabwe while also reviving the Mthwakazi kingdom.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment