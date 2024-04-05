Pindula|Search Pindula
"All ZiG Notes Are Equal In Size And Made From Cotton Paper"

20 minutes agoFri, 05 Apr 2024 17:54:01 GMT
"All ZiG Notes Are Equal In Size And Made From Cotton Paper"

The Government has revealed the design, colour, size and material of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins.  President Emmerson Mnangagwa invoked his powers under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act to gazette the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Zimbabwe Gold Notes and Coins) Regulations, 2024 which outlines the characteristics of the new ZiG notes and coins.

According to the regulations, all denominations of ZiG notes are equal in size and are also made from cotton paper. See the table below:

ZiG Composition Watermark Size Basic Colour
One ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Blue
Two ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Green
Five ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Red
Ten ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Dark Blue
Twenty ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Peach
Fifty ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Orange
One Hundred ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Olive Green
Two Hundred ZiG Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 155mm X 65mm Purple

The exchange rate for the new currency has been calculated by dividing the official rate by today’s gold price. Based on current rates, this translates to approximately 13.6 ZiG per USD.

