"All ZiG Notes Are Equal In Size And Made From Cotton Paper"
The Government has revealed the design, colour, size and material of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins. President Emmerson Mnangagwa invoked his powers under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act to gazette the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Zimbabwe Gold Notes and Coins) Regulations, 2024 which outlines the characteristics of the new ZiG notes and coins.
According to the regulations, all denominations of ZiG notes are equal in size and are also made from cotton paper. See the table below:
|ZiG
|Composition
|Watermark
|Size
|Basic Colour
|One ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Blue
|Two ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Green
|Five ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Red
|Ten ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Dark Blue
|Twenty ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Peach
|Fifty ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Orange
|One Hundred ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Olive Green
|Two Hundred ZiG
|Cotton Paper
|Zimbabwe Bird
|155mm X 65mm
|Purple
The exchange rate for the new currency has been calculated by dividing the official rate by today’s gold price. Based on current rates, this translates to approximately 13.6 ZiG per USD.
More: Pindula News
