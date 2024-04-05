Police Set To Exhume Body Of A Child Buried At Madzibaba Ishmael's Shrine

Prof Muwati’s brother claimed that his sibling was murdered by members of the cult after he decided to leave because he no longer agreed with some of the things which were happening at the shrine.

According to H-Metro, a heavy police presence was expected at Lily Farm for the exhumation process just in case there was resistance from some of the cult members.

Madzibaba Ishmael and his co-accused, Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (47), Zebediah Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), who are all members of the cult, appeared before High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze on Thursday.

Madzibaba Ishmael was denied bail while his co-accused were granted bail by the High Court. He will remain in custody until their trial gets underway on May 7.

Justice Manyangadze granted bail to the seven accomplices while denying Madzibaba Ishmael’s release. He said the magistrate, who had previously denied bail to Madzibaba Ishmael’s seven accomplices, erred by adopting a dragnet approach and failing to identify the cult leader.

Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices stand accused of contravening Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and Section 7(1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5:06.

