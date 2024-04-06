68-Year-Old Grandfather Jailed 18 Years For Raping Granddaughter (14)

7 minutes ago Sat, 06 Apr 2024 06:00:05 GMT

In a harrowing case that shook the Odzi community, a 68-year-old man has been found guilty of rape and sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Mutare Magistrate. The victim? His own 14-year-old granddaughter.

The incident unfolded in October 2023, when the victim, along with two other minors, found themselves under the care of the accused. Alone with the young girl, he lured her into a dimly lit kitchen hut. There, he kissed her before issuing a chilling command: “Lie down on the sack.” It was on that sack that he committed the unspeakable act, violating the trust and innocence of his own flesh and blood.

The accused didn’t stop there. On three separate occasions, when his wife was absent, he subjected the young girl to further abuse. His twisted reasoning? He claimed to love her as much as he loved his wife, with whom the complainant shared the same totem—a cultural symbol of identity.

