Pindula Mobile App Update: Smooth, Smaller and Fast

3. Reduced Size

We understand the importance of conserving device storage space, which is why we’ve optimized the new Pindula app to be smaller in size. Despite its smaller footprint, the app retains all the features and functionality users know and love. Now, you can enjoy the full Pindula experience without worrying about taking up too much space on your device.

4. Introducing Pindula Mobile Phones

One of the most exciting additions to the new version of the app is the Pindula mobile phone. Users can now browse and purchase products directly within the app, with the option to buy on credit for added convenience.

5. Small Business Pages

In addition to the Marketplace, we’re introducing Small Business Pages, a feature designed to empower local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Small businesses can now create dedicated pages within the app to showcase their products and services, reaching a broader audience and leveraging the power of the Pindula user base for increased visibility and sales.

6. Community Engagement

At its core, Pindula is a platform built on community engagement. The new version of the app strengthens this aspect by fostering greater interaction and collaboration among users. From commenting on news articles, users can connect with like-minded individuals and contribute to meaningful conversations on topics that matter most to them.

With its improved performance, streamlined design, and exciting new features, the latest version of the Pindula app which can be downloaded from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news&hl=en&gl=US, or our platform https://zero.pindula.co.zw/download/, sets a new standard for news and community platforms. Whether you’re a long-time user or new to the Pindula community, we invite you to experience the future of information and connectivity. Upgrade to the new version of the Pindula app today and join us on this exciting journey forward.

Also remember, you can still use the Pindula mobile app without data on Econet lines!

Also remember, you can still use the Pindula mobile app without data on Econet lines!

