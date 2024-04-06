ZESA's Prepaid Electricity Vending System Temporarily Down

We would like to appeal to our valued clients to bear with us during this transition period. We will update once normal service has been restored.

The shift to ZiG aims to align the country’s financial system with the evolving economic landscape. As Zimbabwe adapts to this new currency, adjustments are being made across various sectors, including banks and mobile money platforms.

On Friday, 05 April 2024, Zimbabwean authorities announced they were replacing the Zimbabwe dollar with a new unit called the ZiG backed by a basket of foreign currency and gold.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanhu told a press conference in Harare that all Zimdollar prices in the shops must now be converted to the new ZiG.

Mobile operators, such as money transfer services, have until Monday to shift their platforms to the new ZiG. All Zimdollar balances will now be converted to this new currency.

ZiG will be launched on April 8 at an introductory level of 13.56 per dollar and a new interest rate set at 20%.

