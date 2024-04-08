British Tourist (74) Dies During Holiday To See A Leopard In Zimbabwe
A 74-year-old British tourist fulfilled his dream of seeing a leopard in Zimbabwe but tragically suffered a heart attack and died shortly afterwards, as reported in a Suffolk court.
According to The East Anglian Daily Times, the inquest into Andrew Slater’s death concluded at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich.
Slater passed away in Victoria Falls on October 27 of last year.
The court learned that Slater, a resident of Southampton, was an avid traveller with extensive safari experience.
Surprisingly, he had never encountered a leopard until that fateful trip.
itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula.
$89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Slater’s long-held dream came true during his final holiday in Zimbabwe when he captured a photograph of a leopard.
Unfortunately, Slater’s health declined before his holiday concluded. He was admitted to Health Bridge Hospital in Victoria Falls, where his condition worsened until he eventually passed away.
Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley determined that Slater’s passing resulted from natural causes, specifically a heart attack.
More: Pindula News