British Tourist (74) Dies During Holiday To See A Leopard In Zimbabwe

A 74-year-old British tourist fulfilled his dream of seeing a leopard in Zimbabwe but tragically suffered a heart attack and died shortly afterwards, as reported in a Suffolk court.

According to The East Anglian Daily Times, the inquest into Andrew Slater’s death concluded at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich.

Slater passed away in Victoria Falls on October 27 of last year.

