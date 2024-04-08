Chinhoyi Mayor Cheats Death In Harare-Chirundu Highway Accident
Chinhoyi Mayor Owen Charuza and his driver narrowly escaped death when they were involved in a serious road traffic accident near the Mapinga escarpment on Monday morning while en route to Harare for council business.
The council-owned Nissan Hardbody vehicle they were travelling in sustained extensive damage after being rammed by a haulage truck from behind while yielding to a vehicle in front.
Chinhoyi Town Council spokesperson Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the accident to The Herald, although further details were not immediately available from provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera.
Mayor Charuza, who was rushed to Mutorashanga Clinic for medical attention, suffered injuries to his hand, chest, and neck.
More: Pindula News
