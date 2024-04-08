Chinhoyi Mayor Cheats Death In Harare-Chirundu Highway Accident

5 minutes ago Mon, 08 Apr 2024 11:12:12 GMT

Chinhoyi Mayor Owen Charuza and his driver narrowly escaped death when they were involved in a serious road traffic accident near the Mapinga escarpment on Monday morning while en route to Harare for council business.

The council-owned Nissan Hardbody vehicle they were travelling in sustained extensive damage after being rammed by a haulage truck from behind while yielding to a vehicle in front.

Chinhoyi Town Council spokesperson Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the accident to The Herald, although further details were not immediately available from provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera.

