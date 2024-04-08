Harare Mayor "Sorry" Over Fatal CBD Building Collapse

We will inspect them with a view to close those that do not meet standards and give a timeline to revamp the buildings so that in future we do not record such tragedies.

On Sunday, 07 April, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victim, identified as Yolanda Hodzi, an adult female from Maridale, Norton, was positively identified by her next of kin.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

He also said three vehicles parked in front of the building sustained damage.

The damaged vehicles are: a Mazda 323, registration number, AAW 5934; a Toyota Probox, registration number, AGE 8052; a Toyota Spade, registration number, AGN 6805.

Meanwhile, last week, the City of Harare issued a 14-day ultimatum to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the CBD, requiring them “to renew or regenerate their buildings and/or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting.”

In a public notice, Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango emphasized that the council will take decisive action against those who disregard this directive.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment