Mnangagwa "Enjoyed" Witnessing Tshabangu Undermine CCC

It’s good to have an opposition. Our laws allow opposition, that is why opposition parties are here. They have their internal conflicts and internal difficulties. It’s legitimate to them.

They must resolve their problems. They cannot expect ZANU PF to go and intervene and say, “Look, you are becoming weaker and weaker, and this is not good for us.” NO! We will not do that.

The country’s main opposition party, CCC, CCC has since splintered into four notable factions that now seek to access funds disbursed under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

CCC faced a significant setback soon after the August 2023 general elections when State institutions, including Parliament and the Judiciary, acknowledged the assertions made by an unidentified party activist named Sengezo Tshabangu.

According to Tshabangu, he held the position of interim secretary general and wielded the authority to dismiss elected representatives and appoint his own choices.

Subsequently, Tshabangu initiated the removal of numerous CCC MPs and Councillors, resulting in ZANU PF securing a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, opposition activists, who are loyal to Tshabangu (including Tshabangu himself), assumed positions in the Senate.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa abandoned the party in January this year, alleging that it had been infiltrated by ZANU PF.

However, Mnangagwa scoffed at infiltration claims, saying the party “should remove those who have infiltrated them (laughs). That is the only solution. Just remove them.”

