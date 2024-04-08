Nurse Training In Zimbabwe No Longer Requires O’ Level Mathematics

Yet, an advertisement placed by the Ministry of Health in the Sunday papers on April 7, 2024, regarding the General Nurse Training May 2024 Intake, does not mention the Mathematics requirement.

As per the advertisement, applicants for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training must possess a minimum of five ‘0’ Level subjects.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

These subjects should include passes in English Language, a Science subject, and three additional subjects (excluding practical ones like Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art, and Woodwork). The required grade is C or better, obtained from no more than two sittings.

Additionally, the Ministry specified that applicants must be between 17 and 30 years old by May 13, 2024.

Medical professionals who spoke to ZimLive expressed their apprehensions regarding the decision. A doctor who chose to remain anonymous said:

This lowering of standards appears to be a targeted move to get people who don’t qualify to join the nursing profession, God knows for what reason. Nurse training involves a wide range of mathematical concepts and skills, including number sense, measurement, and data analysis. A nurse recruited on what appears to be a purely political formula will be a danger to patients

The advert says applicants must drop their application letters at their nearest general nurse training schools.

According to the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) website, nurse training institutions in the country are as follows:

Bindura Provincial Hospital

Bonda Mission Hospital

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital

Chitungwiza General Hospital

Gwanda Provincial Hospital

Gutu Mission Hospital

Gweru General Hospital

Harare Central Hospital

Hwange Colliery Hospital

Imbizo Training School

Karanda Mission Hospital

Kwekwe General Hospital

Marondera General Hospital

Masvingo General Hospital

Mashoko Mission Hospital

Morgenster Memorial Hospital

Mpilo Central Hospital

Musiso Mission Hospital

Mutare General Hospital

Muvonde Mission Hospital

Parirenyatwa General Hospital

St Luke’s Mission Hospital

St Anne’s Mission Hospital

St Theresa Hospital

Tsholotsho District Hospital

United Bulawayo Hospitals

Midwifery Training Schools

Bindura Provincial Hospital

Bonda Mission

Chinhoyi Hospital

Chitungwiza General Hospital

Gwanda Provincial Hospital

Gweru General Hospital

Harare Central Hospital

Howard Hospital

Karanda Mission Hospital

Kwekwe General Hospital

Marondera General Hospital

Masvingo General Hospital

Mpilo Central Hospital

Murambinda Hospital

Mutambara Hospital

Mt Selinda Hospital

Nyadire Hospital

Parirenyatwa General Hospital

St Alberts Hospital

St Luke’s Mission Hospital

Kadoma Hospital

Primary Care Nurse Training Schools

Bonda Hospital

Gokwe Hospital

Howard Hospital

Maphisa Hospital

Mnene Hospital

Mt Darwin Hospital

Mt Selinda Hospital

Mt St Mary’s Hospital

Inyathi Hospital

Nkayi Hospital

Sanyati Hospital

Silveira Hospital

St Alberts Hospital

Tshelanyemba Hospital

Murambinda Hospital

Mutambara Hospital

State Certified Traumatology Nurse

Army Medical Training School

Psychiatric School

Ingutsheni Hospital

Parirenyatwa General Hospital

Post Graduate Schools of Nursing

Avenues Clinic

Parirenyatwa General Hospital

Harare General Hospital

United Bulawayo Hospitals

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment