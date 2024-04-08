Nurse Training In Zimbabwe No Longer Requires O’ Level Mathematics
The Ministry of Health and ChildCare has removed the prerequisite of passing O’ Level Mathematics for nurse training qualification.
In recent years, Zimbabweans pursuing the three-year Diploma in Registered General Nurse Training needed a minimum of five “0” Level subjects.
These subjects included English Language, Mathematics, a Science subject, and two additional subjects (excluding practical ones like Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art, and Woodwork). The minimum grade required was a C or better, obtained from no more than two sittings.
Yet, an advertisement placed by the Ministry of Health in the Sunday papers on April 7, 2024, regarding the General Nurse Training May 2024 Intake, does not mention the Mathematics requirement.
As per the advertisement, applicants for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training must possess a minimum of five ‘0’ Level subjects.
These subjects should include passes in English Language, a Science subject, and three additional subjects (excluding practical ones like Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art, and Woodwork). The required grade is C or better, obtained from no more than two sittings.
Additionally, the Ministry specified that applicants must be between 17 and 30 years old by May 13, 2024.
Medical professionals who spoke to ZimLive expressed their apprehensions regarding the decision. A doctor who chose to remain anonymous said:
This lowering of standards appears to be a targeted move to get people who don’t qualify to join the nursing profession, God knows for what reason.
Nurse training involves a wide range of mathematical concepts and skills, including number sense, measurement, and data analysis. A nurse recruited on what appears to be a purely political formula will be a danger to patients
The advert says applicants must drop their application letters at their nearest general nurse training schools.
According to the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) website, nurse training institutions in the country are as follows:
- Bindura Provincial Hospital
- Bonda Mission Hospital
- Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
- Chitungwiza General Hospital
- Gwanda Provincial Hospital
Gutu Mission Hospital
Gweru General Hospital
Harare Central Hospital
Hwange Colliery Hospital
Imbizo Training School
Karanda Mission Hospital
Kwekwe General Hospital
Marondera General Hospital
Masvingo General Hospital
Mashoko Mission Hospital
Morgenster Memorial Hospital
Mpilo Central Hospital
Musiso Mission Hospital
Mutare General Hospital
Muvonde Mission Hospital
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
St Luke’s Mission Hospital
St Anne’s Mission Hospital
St Theresa Hospital
Tsholotsho District Hospital
United Bulawayo Hospitals
Midwifery Training Schools
Bindura Provincial Hospital
Bonda Mission
Chinhoyi Hospital
Chitungwiza General Hospital
Gwanda Provincial Hospital
Gweru General Hospital
Harare Central Hospital
Howard Hospital
Karanda Mission Hospital
Kwekwe General Hospital
Marondera General Hospital
Masvingo General Hospital
Mpilo Central Hospital
Murambinda Hospital
Mutambara Hospital
Mt Selinda Hospital
Nyadire Hospital
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
St Alberts Hospital
St Luke’s Mission Hospital
Kadoma Hospital
Primary Care Nurse Training Schools
Bonda Hospital
Gokwe Hospital
Howard Hospital
Maphisa Hospital
Mnene Hospital
Mt Darwin Hospital
Mt Selinda Hospital
Mt St Mary’s Hospital
Inyathi Hospital
Nkayi Hospital
Sanyati Hospital
Silveira Hospital
St Alberts Hospital
Tshelanyemba Hospital
Murambinda Hospital
Mutambara Hospital
State Certified Traumatology Nurse
Army Medical Training School
Psychiatric School
Ingutsheni Hospital
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
Post Graduate Schools of Nursing
Avenues Clinic
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
Harare General Hospital
United Bulawayo Hospitals
More: Pindula News