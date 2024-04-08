Pindula|Search Pindula
Nurse Training In Zimbabwe No Longer Requires O’ Level Mathematics

5 minutes agoMon, 08 Apr 2024 07:50:31 GMT
Nurse Training In Zimbabwe No Longer Requires O’ Level Mathematics

The Ministry of Health and ChildCare has removed the prerequisite of passing O’ Level Mathematics for nurse training qualification.

In recent years, Zimbabweans pursuing the three-year Diploma in Registered General Nurse Training needed a minimum of five “0” Level subjects.

These subjects included English Language, Mathematics, a Science subject, and two additional subjects (excluding practical ones like Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art, and Woodwork). The minimum grade required was a C or better, obtained from no more than two sittings.

Yet, an advertisement placed by the Ministry of Health in the Sunday papers on April 7, 2024, regarding the General Nurse Training May 2024 Intake, does not mention the Mathematics requirement.

As per the advertisement, applicants for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training must possess a minimum of five ‘0’ Level subjects.

These subjects should include passes in English Language, a Science subject, and three additional subjects (excluding practical ones like Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art, and Woodwork). The required grade is C or better, obtained from no more than two sittings.

Additionally, the Ministry specified that applicants must be between 17 and 30 years old by May 13, 2024.

Medical professionals who spoke to ZimLive expressed their apprehensions regarding the decision. A doctor who chose to remain anonymous said:

This lowering of standards appears to be a targeted move to get people who don’t qualify to join the nursing profession, God knows for what reason.

Nurse training involves a wide range of mathematical concepts and skills, including number sense, measurement, and data analysis. A nurse recruited on what appears to be a purely political formula will be a danger to patients

The advert says applicants must drop their application letters at their nearest general nurse training schools.

According to the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) website, nurse training institutions in the country are as follows:

  • Bindura Provincial Hospital
  • Bonda Mission Hospital
  • Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
  • Chitungwiza General Hospital
  • Gwanda Provincial Hospital
    Gutu Mission Hospital
    Gweru General Hospital
    Harare Central Hospital
    Hwange Colliery Hospital
    Imbizo Training School
    Karanda Mission Hospital
    Kwekwe General Hospital
    Marondera General Hospital
    Masvingo General Hospital
    Mashoko Mission Hospital
    Morgenster Memorial Hospital
    Mpilo Central Hospital
    Musiso Mission Hospital
    Mutare General Hospital
    Muvonde Mission Hospital
    Parirenyatwa General Hospital
    St Luke’s Mission Hospital
    St Anne’s Mission Hospital
    St Theresa Hospital
    Tsholotsho District Hospital
    United Bulawayo Hospitals

Midwifery Training Schools

Bindura Provincial Hospital
Bonda Mission
Chinhoyi Hospital
Chitungwiza General Hospital
Gwanda Provincial Hospital
Gweru General Hospital
Harare Central Hospital
Howard Hospital
Karanda Mission Hospital
Kwekwe General Hospital
Marondera General Hospital
Masvingo General Hospital
Mpilo Central Hospital
Murambinda Hospital
Mutambara Hospital
Mt Selinda Hospital
Nyadire Hospital
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
St Alberts Hospital
St Luke’s Mission Hospital
Kadoma Hospital

Primary Care Nurse Training Schools

Bonda Hospital
Gokwe Hospital
Howard Hospital
Maphisa Hospital
Mnene Hospital
Mt Darwin Hospital
Mt Selinda Hospital
Mt St Mary’s Hospital
Inyathi Hospital
Nkayi Hospital
Sanyati Hospital
Silveira Hospital
St Alberts Hospital
Tshelanyemba Hospital
Murambinda Hospital
Mutambara Hospital

State Certified Traumatology Nurse

Army Medical Training School

Psychiatric School

Ingutsheni Hospital

Parirenyatwa General Hospital

Post Graduate Schools of Nursing

Avenues Clinic
Parirenyatwa General Hospital
Harare General Hospital
United Bulawayo Hospitals

