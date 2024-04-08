Three Tanzanian Soldiers Killed By Rebels In DRC

This unfortunate incident happened after a hostile mortar round had fallen near the camp they were staying. SAMIDRC hereby also informs the public of the passing on of a South African soldier who died while receiving treatment due to health challenges in a Hospital in Goma, DRC.

The soldiers were/are deployed under the auspices of SADC as part of a regional response to address the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC.

The SADC family expresses its heartfelt condolences to the beloved families and the Governments of the Republic of South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania on the irreplaceable loss of the deceased soldiers and, at the same time, wishes the three injured soldiers speedy recovery.

The SAMIDRC remains focused on carrying out its mandate as per the principle of collective self-defence and collective action outlined in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact (2003).

The primary objective of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) deployed on December 15, 2023, is to support the Government of the DRC in restoring peace and security in the eastern DRC.

This region has experienced heightened conflicts and instability due to the resurgence of armed groups.

As part of the SAMIDRC, a regional SADC force comprising soldiers from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania collaborates with the Congolese Army (FARDC) to combat these armed groups operating in the eastern DRC.

The deployment of the SAMIDRC aligns with the principle of collective self-defence and collective action outlined in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact (2003).

According to this pact, any armed attack against one of the States Parties is considered a threat to regional peace and security and warrants immediate collective action.

Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu from the Republic of South Africa serves as the Force Commander for the SAMIDRC.

