16-year-old Boy Rapes Two Women At Knife-point

8 minutes ago Tue, 09 Apr 2024 08:30:27 GMT

A 16-year-old boy from Jotsholo was convicted and sentenced by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on two counts of rape, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

On April 02, 2024, at around 5 PM, the accused crossed paths with two unsuspecting women, aged twenty-four and twenty-one. They were not alone; the twenty-four-year-old complainant’s nine-year-old daughter accompanied them.

The accused brandished a knife—an instrument of terror that would forever haunt the victims’ nightmares. His eyes bore into theirs as he ordered them to stop. They attempted to flee, but he pursued them relentlessly, like a predator closing in on its prey.

