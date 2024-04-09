Dynamos Football Club Makes Two Key Appointments
Dynamos Football Club recently made significant changes to its leadership structure. In an official announcement, the club introduced Clemence Chimbari as the Vice Chairman of the Club Executive Committee. Chimbari, a seasoned legal expert, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this crucial role. His legal background is expected to contribute to the club’s decision-making processes and overall governance.
Additionally, the club welcomed Justice Mubayi as a Committee Member with a specific focus on Development teams. Mubayi, a chartered accountant by profession, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the club’s youth and talent development programs. His financial acumen and strategic insights are anticipated to enhance the club’s efforts in nurturing young football talent. Reads a club statement:
The Board is pleased to welcome the two professionals to their new placements, whose appointments have been informed by the duo’s professional qualifications and football backgrounds.Feedback
Dynamos Football Club would like to wish Messrs Chimbari and Mubayi a successful tenure and it is our conviction that the two professionals will contribute to the growth of the brand of the club.
Mr Chimbari, a legal expert extraordinaire by training, will add value to the club through his legal background.
itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula.
$89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Mr Mubayi, a chartered accountant with a global network, will be handy to the club given his strong financial background.
Dynamos is enduring a challenging phase in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), having accumulated a mere 6 points out of a potential 15.
DeMbare currently occupies the 8th position in the league standings, trailing log-leaders Highlanders by 7 points.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals