Dynamos Football Club Makes Two Key Appointments

Dynamos Football Club would like to wish Messrs Chimbari and Mubayi a successful tenure and it is our conviction that the two professionals will contribute to the growth of the brand of the club.

Mr Chimbari, a legal expert extraordinaire by training, will add value to the club through his legal background.

Mr Mubayi, a chartered accountant with a global network, will be handy to the club given his strong financial background.

Dynamos is enduring a challenging phase in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), having accumulated a mere 6 points out of a potential 15.

DeMbare currently occupies the 8th position in the league standings, trailing log-leaders Highlanders by 7 points.

More: Pindula News

